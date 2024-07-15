Sei Investments Co. Has $36.88 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

