Sei Investments Co. Has $39.26 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $39,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 32,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $148.79. 2,442,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,563. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

