Sei Investments Co. Has $63.08 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $63,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 421,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,064 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

AIG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

