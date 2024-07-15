Sei Investments Co. Has $71.38 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $71,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, reaching $371.85. 1,158,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day moving average is $384.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

