Sei Investments Co. Has $79.65 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $79,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.80. 394,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,248. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

