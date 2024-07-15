Sei Investments Co. Has $92.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Ryanair worth $92,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Ryanair by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $118.55. 650,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,488. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

