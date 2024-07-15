Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Arch Capital Group worth $90,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.16. 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,163. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

