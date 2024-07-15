Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $86,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.02. 222,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,568. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

