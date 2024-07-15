Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.65% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $64,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BIO traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $302.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,734. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.