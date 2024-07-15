Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $109.29. 709,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

