Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $66,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.02. The company had a trading volume of 231,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,949. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.33 and its 200-day moving average is $452.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

