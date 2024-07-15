Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,267 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 693,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 601,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 571,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,277. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

