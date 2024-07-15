Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Public Storage worth $78,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.04. 478,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

