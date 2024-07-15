Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.87. 6,852,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

