Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.53. 1,262,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

