Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $84,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $78,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.70. The stock had a trading volume of 418,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

