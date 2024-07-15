Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Graco worth $35,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Graco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.74. 1,003,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,270. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.