Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 388487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

