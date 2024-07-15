Sfmg LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.46. 2,766,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

