Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,183 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. 2,373,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

