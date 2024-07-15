Sfmg LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

