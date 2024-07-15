Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 34.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,944,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 58,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.56. 1,348,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

