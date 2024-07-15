Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($160.11) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($166.52) to £150 ($192.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($140.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($135.18).

LON:AZN opened at £122.68 ($157.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,929.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($121.19) and a 52 week high of £127.04 ($162.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.99.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

