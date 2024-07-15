Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 9.6%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
