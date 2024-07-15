Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rises By 13.9%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

BCPC traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,675. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $169.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

