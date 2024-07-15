Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 46.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.62. 24,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

