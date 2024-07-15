Short Interest in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Rises By 24.5%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,925.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $431,321. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 5.6 %

BHRB stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.17. 56,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

