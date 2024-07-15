Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Rises By 42.3%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.95% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. Analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

