Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Rises By 42.3%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CARM
Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.95% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. Analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
