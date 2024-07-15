Short Interest in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Decreases By 17.2%

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPBI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Central Plains Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

