Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Grows By 16.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 116,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

