Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 43.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Experian Trading Down 2.2 %
Experian Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
