Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 43.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. Experian has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $48.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

