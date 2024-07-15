Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Declines By 12.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

EXAI traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $5.40. 588,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

