Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 43.4%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FICS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.