Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Grows By 23.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.