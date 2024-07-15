Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Drops By 22.3%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 38,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,135.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

