Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Declines By 14.9%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 259,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 95,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,369. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.