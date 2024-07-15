Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Grows By 20.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
