Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Grows By 20.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

