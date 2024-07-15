Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Increases By 45.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

