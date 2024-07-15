Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Expands By 28.6%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.78. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.