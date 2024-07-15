Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Expands By 25.0%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

