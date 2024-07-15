Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rises By 20.6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 436,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. RadNet has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

