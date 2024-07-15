Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 14.3%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

