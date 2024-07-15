Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Grows By 85.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 239,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

