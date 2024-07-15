Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Declines By 21.7%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

