Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Declines By 21.7%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.
Westwing Group Company Profile
