Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Increases By 28.6%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $72.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $478.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $110,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,230.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $110,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,230.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $68,399.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.