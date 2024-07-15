Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 1,159,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,744. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

