SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.70

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.70 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 36842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

