Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.89

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.89 and last traded at $115.84, with a volume of 749956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.