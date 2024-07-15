SOLVE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $179,699.11 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $179,699.11 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001218 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

