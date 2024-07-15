S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

S&P Global stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.20. The stock had a trading volume of 353,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,967. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $482.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

